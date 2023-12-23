Leeds United vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Elland Road
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Ipswich Town in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Leeds United vs Ipswich Town
First Half ends, Leeds United 3, Ipswich Town 0.
Leeds United vs Ipswich Town
Offside, Ipswich Town. Wes Burns is caught offside.
Leeds United vs Ipswich Town
Goal! Leeds United 3, Ipswich Town 0. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Leeds United vs Ipswich Town
Penalty conceded by Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Leeds United vs Ipswich Town
Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Leeds United vs Ipswich Town
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Leif Davis.
Leeds United vs Ipswich Town
Foul by Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town).
Leeds United vs Ipswich Town
Daniel James (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leeds United vs Ipswich Town
Foul by Daniel James (Leeds United).
Leeds United vs Ipswich Town
Foul by Djed Spence (Leeds United).
