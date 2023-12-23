Jump to content

Liveupdated1703337604

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Elland Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 23 December 2023 11:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Ipswich Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1703337581

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town

First Half ends, Leeds United 3, Ipswich Town 0.

23 December 2023 13:19
1703337547

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town

Offside, Ipswich Town. Wes Burns is caught offside.

23 December 2023 13:19
1703337348

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town

Goal! Leeds United 3, Ipswich Town 0. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

23 December 2023 13:15
1703337284

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town

Penalty conceded by Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

23 December 2023 13:14
1703337201

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town

Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

23 December 2023 13:13
1703337081

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Leif Davis.

23 December 2023 13:11
1703337047

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town

Foul by Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town).

23 December 2023 13:10
1703336713

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town

Daniel James (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

23 December 2023 13:05
1703336706

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town

Foul by Daniel James (Leeds United).

23 December 2023 13:05
1703336642

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town

Foul by Djed Spence (Leeds United).

23 December 2023 13:04

