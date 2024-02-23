Jump to content

Liveupdated1708719605

Leeds United vs Leicester City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Elland Road

Luke Baker
Friday 23 February 2024 19:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Leicester City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1708719549

Leeds United vs Leicester City

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

23 February 2024 20:19
1708719546

Leeds United vs Leicester City

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23 February 2024 20:19
1708719460

Leeds United vs Leicester City

Attempt missed. Joël Piroe (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Gnonto with a cross.

23 February 2024 20:17
1708719341

Leeds United vs Leicester City

Goal! Leeds United 0, Leicester City 1. Wout Faes (Leicester City) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Patson Daka with a headed pass following a corner.

23 February 2024 20:15
1708719299

Leeds United vs Leicester City

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Illan Meslier.

23 February 2024 20:14
1708719298

Leeds United vs Leicester City

Attempt saved. Patson Daka (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi.

23 February 2024 20:14
1708719090

Leeds United vs Leicester City

Attempt saved. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved.

23 February 2024 20:11
1708718916

Leeds United vs Leicester City

Attempt missed. Harry Winks (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hamza Choudhury.

23 February 2024 20:08
1708718817

Leeds United vs Leicester City

Attempt missed. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

23 February 2024 20:06
1708718750

Leeds United vs Leicester City

Foul by Ilia Gruev (Leeds United).

23 February 2024 20:05

