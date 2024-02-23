Leeds United vs Leicester City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Leicester City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joël Piroe (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Gnonto with a cross.
Goal! Leeds United 0, Leicester City 1. Wout Faes (Leicester City) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Patson Daka with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Illan Meslier.
Attempt saved. Patson Daka (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi.
Attempt saved. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Harry Winks (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hamza Choudhury.
Attempt missed. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ilia Gruev (Leeds United).
