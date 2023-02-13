Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United and Leeds United have both condemned offensive chanting at Elland Road during their Premier League match on Sunday.

Both sets of supporters could be heard provoking each other throughout Manchester United’s 2-0 victory, making reference to historic tragedies.

Manchester United supporters could be heard referencing two Leeds supporters killed in Turkey in 2000 ahead of the Whites’ Uefa Cup semi-final tie against Galatasaray.

While the home fans mentioned the Munich air disaster from 1958, which resulted in 23 fatalities after an aircraft carrying the Manchester United football team crashed.

A joint-club statement read: “Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today’s game.

“Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups and the Premier League and other authorities on eradicating it from football.”

The Premier League said it is treating the issue of “tragedy chanting” as “a matter of urgency” after joining Leeds and Manchester United in condemning the sick chants heard during Sunday’s match.

The Premier League has a working group on the issue of tragedy chanting, working alongside clubs, the Football Association, English Football League and Football Supporters’ Association to tackle the issue.

The PA news agency understands Manchester United are represented on the panel and are pushing for more to be done and have worked with other clubs, in particular Liverpool, to deliver campaigns to educate supporters.

Last Monday marked the 65th anniversary of the Munich air disaster, when 23 people – including eight players and three members of staff – died travelling back from a European Cup tie against Red Star Belgrade.

Violence on the eve of Leeds’ Uefa Cup semi-final first leg against Galatasaray led to the death of Leeds fans Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight in Istanbul on April 5, 2000.

Includes reporting from PA