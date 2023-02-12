✕ Close Ten Hag praises players despite slow start in 2-2 draw with Leeds United

Manchester United travel to Leeds United for the second time in a week after the clubs played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

That fixture, rearranged from September, was a barnstorming game that saw Leeds race into a two-goal lead thanks to Wilfried Gnonto and an own goal from Raphael Varane. Marcus Rashford continued his fine form to get the Red Devils back into the contest before Jadon Sancho came off the bench to rescue a point.

Despite ending Manchester United’s 13-game winning run at Old Trafford, Leeds were left just a point above the relegation zone and remain without a manager after their attempts to replace Jesse Marsch this week.

Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brentford yesterday has also opened the door for Man Utd to get themselves in the title race but Erik ten Hag’s men will need to collect all three points this afternoon if they want to put pressure on the league leaders.

Follow all the action from Elland Road as Leeds host Manchester United: