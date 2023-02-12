Leeds vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
The teams face each other for the second time in a week as Leeds host Man Utd at Elland Road
Manchester United travel to Leeds United for the second time in a week after the clubs played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Wednesday night.
That fixture, rearranged from September, was a barnstorming game that saw Leeds race into a two-goal lead thanks to Wilfried Gnonto and an own goal from Raphael Varane. Marcus Rashford continued his fine form to get the Red Devils back into the contest before Jadon Sancho came off the bench to rescue a point.
Despite ending Manchester United’s 13-game winning run at Old Trafford, Leeds were left just a point above the relegation zone and remain without a manager after their attempts to replace Jesse Marsch this week.
Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brentford yesterday has also opened the door for Man Utd to get themselves in the title race but Erik ten Hag’s men will need to collect all three points this afternoon if they want to put pressure on the league leaders.
Follow all the action from Elland Road as Leeds host Manchester United:
Leeds have won just one of the last 18 Premier League meetings with that being a 1-0 triumph at Elland Road in 2002. They’ve drawn six and lost 11 in that time.
The Whites are in danger of suffering consecutive home league defeats against Manchester United for the first time since 1976.
Michael Skubala not looking beyond Man Utd clash as Leeds hunt for new manager
Leeds caretaker boss Michael Skubala has no plans in place to remain in charge beyond Sunday’s home clash with Manchester United.
The Yorkshire club had been hoping to announce a replacement this week for Jesse Marsch, who was sacked on Monday after failing to steer them clear of relegation danger.
Leeds Under-21s boss Skubala took charge of Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford and will be in the dugout again for the Roses rivals’ second Premier League meeting in the space of five days.
Leeds vs Man Utd prediction
Leeds proved on Wednesday night that the sacking of Jesse Marsch hasn’t affected the team’s morale. They fought valiantly at Old Trafford and earned a two-goal lead before faltering in the back end of the second half.
The home fans at Elland Road should help spur the team into another level but Manchester United are a force of nature under Erik ten Hag and will prove difficult to beat.
Leeds United 1-1 Manchester United.
Leeds vs Man Utd predicted line-ups
Leeds XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Summerville, Aaronson, Gnonto; Bamford
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst
What is the early team news?
Leeds’ Liam Cooper, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra are all injury doubts while Pascal Struijk is out after coming off with a concussion injury on Wednesday.
Manchester United are without Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, Antony, and Christian Eriksen as well as the suspended Casemiro but Jadon Sancho could start.
How to watch Leeds vs Man Utd
The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 12 February.
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Premier League Sunday
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Sunday’s Premier League action. There are two matches taking place this afternoon with both Manchester clubs in action.
First up, Manchester United travel to Leeds to take on their old rivals for the second time this week. The two clubs played out a very entertaining 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday night with the Red Devils rescuing a point after Leeds stormed into a two-goal lead.
Substitute Jadon Sancho scored the equaliser and is in line to start for Man Utd this afternoon but Pascal Struijk will be absent following a concussion sustained at Old Trafford.
That game kicks off at 2pm before Manchester City host Aston Villa at 4.30pm. This will be City’s first outing since being charged with 100 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules. There is a cloud of scrutiny surrounding Pep Guardiola’s men who will be focused on performing on the pitch.
City can move within three points of league leaders Arsenal if they win this afternoon but Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are hoping to bounce back from a 4-2 loss to Leicester last time out.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates from both games so stick with us throughout this Sunday afternoon.
