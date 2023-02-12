‘F--- the Premier League’: Man City fans boo anthem before Aston Villa match

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City supporters booed the Premier League anthem before their match against Aston Villa on Sunday, in what was their first game since being charged with over 100 alleged breaches of the organisation’s financial rules.

Chants of ‘F--- the Premier League’ could also be heard at the Eithad Stadium, after midfielder Rodri opened the scoring inside five minutes of the fixture.

The Premier League champions returned to the pitch after a hectic week which saw the club hit with an unprecedented list of charges on Monday and referred to an independent commission.

City have insisted there is “irrefutable evidence” to prove they have not broken any rules and manager Pep Guardiola defended the club on Friday saying: “I am fully convinced that we will be innocent”.

And the Manchester City supporters followed their manager’s lead in another act of defiance against the Premier League, as the pre-match anthem was booed at the Etihad Stadium.

There were also a number of banners in the stands referring to the Premier League case, including a message to the lawyer who is expected to lead the club’s defence in front of the independent commission.

City have reportedly appointed Blackstone Chambers barrister Lord Pannick KC to lead their defence and the banner in the stands read: ‘Pannick on the streets of London’.

Manchester City have been referred to an independent commission, who will determine whether the club have broken Premier League rules, but the process could take years. If found guilty, City could face expulsion from the Premier League.

On Friday, Guardiola said: “Since Monday it is like what happened with Uefa. The club proved that they were completely innocent, why should I think right now, with just charges of suggestions.

“The 19 teams of the PL are accusing us without the opportunity to defend ourselves. You know exactly what side I’m on.

“We are lucky we live in a country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty. It seems like we have already been sentenced.

“What is going to happen, I don’t know. We think we have good lawyers and I know we are going to defend our position.”