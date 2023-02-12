Man City vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Man City play first game since being charged with over 100 breaches of Premier League’s financial rules
Manchester City return to action for the first time since being charged with over 100 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules as they host Aston Villa this afternoon.
The Premier League holders come into the match under a cloud of scrutiny as an independent commission determines whether they are guilty of the charges and face exclusion from the top flight. City have insisted there is “irrefutable evidence” to prove their innocence and manager Pep Guardiola defended the club on Friday saying: “I am fully convinced that we will be innocent”.
On the pitch, Man City need to respond to their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in their previous outing but a 1-1 between Arsenal and Brentford yesterday means they can close the gap on the league leaders to just three points if they defeat Aston Villa today. Meanwhile, Unai Emery’s men hope to bounce back from a 4-2 loss to Leicester last time out but should expect a difficult time of things at the Etihad Stadium.
Follow all the action as Man City host Aston Villa in the Premier League, following the earlier clash between Leeds and Man Utd:
Man City vs Aston Villa line-ups
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Chambers, Digne, J. Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins
Leeds 0-0 Man Utd
67 mins: Lisandro Martinez floats a long ball over the top and picks out Marcus Rashford. He brings the ball down before slipping a pass into the box for Garnacho.
Ayling is aware of the danger though and slides over to knock the ball out of play off the arriving Man Utd winger.
Leeds 0-0 Man Utd
64 mins: Off the crossbar! Manchester United burst into life with Garnacho weaving the ball into the box from the left. He pulls it back to Fred who lays the ball across to Diogo Dalot.
The right-back lets fly with a strike from range and rattles the crossbar! Illan Meslier was beaten all ends up there but the upright comes to his rescue.
Leeds 0-0 Man Utd
63 mins: Erik ten Hag makes a couple of changes for Man Utd now. Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho are taken off with Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho introduced.
Leeds 0-0 Man Utd
60 mins: The home side win consecutive corners with the second one getting whipped into the box by Jack Harrison. Bruno Fernandes gets to the initial ball and volleys it away but Leeds recover the ball and look for a way back into the box.
Summerville and Gnonto combine to gift the ball to Rutter but his flick into the middle is booted clear.
Leeds 0-0 Man Utd
57 mins: Leeds make the first move in calling for reinforcements as Georginio Rutter comes on for his debut to replace Patrick Bamford at the top of the pitch.
Leeds 0-0 Man Utd
54 mins: Leeds have already had four shots since the second half started compared to none from Man Utd. The visitors are struggling to string any sort of attack together.
Bruno Fernandes and Max Wober come together with Wober handing Fernandes off with a palm to the face. The Man Utd midfielder goes to ground and receives a lot of stick from the Leeds fans in the crowd.
He’s fine to play on.
Leeds 0-0 Man Utd
51 mins: Close! Leeds are knocking on the door. Jack Harrison curls a free kick into the box that Bruno Fernandes nods out as far as Luke Ayling.
He follows up with a shot from the front edge of the box but Luke Shaw manages to deflect it wide of goal!
Leeds’ corner is then dealt with by the visitors.
Leeds 0-0 Man Utd
48 mins: Save! Luke Shaw loses the ball and Leeds burst quickly up the pitch. The ball comes to Crysencio Summerville who spins towards goal and drills one at David De Gea from the edge of the box.
His effort is on target but the goalkeeper dives across and palms it wide of the goal. The resultant corner is played short and Harry Maguire manages to put off Weston McKennie who guides the cross wide when it comes in.
Second half: Leeds 0-0 Man Utd
Leeds get the game back underway at Elland Road. There hasn’t been any changes in personnel from either team so it’s as you were for the start of the second half.
