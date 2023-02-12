✕ Close Man City have 'already been condemned' - Guardiola on breaches

Manchester City return to action for the first time since being charged with over 100 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules as they host Aston Villa this afternoon.

The Premier League holders come into the match under a cloud of scrutiny as an independent commission determines whether they are guilty of the charges and face exclusion from the top flight. City have insisted there is “irrefutable evidence” to prove their innocence and manager Pep Guardiola defended the club on Friday saying: “I am fully convinced that we will be innocent”.

On the pitch, Man City need to respond to their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in their previous outing but a 1-1 between Arsenal and Brentford yesterday means they can close the gap on the league leaders to just three points if they defeat Aston Villa today. Meanwhile, Unai Emery’s men hope to bounce back from a 4-2 loss to Leicester last time out but should expect a difficult time of things at the Etihad Stadium.

Follow all the action as Man City host Aston Villa in the Premier League, following the earlier clash between Leeds and Man Utd: