Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League with over 100 breaches of their financial rules.

It follows a four-year investigation into the finances of the current Premier League champions.

In an unprecedented statement, the Premier League alleged that the breaches came over nine seasons, from 2009 to 2018. Manchester City won the Premier League three times during that period.

The Premier League said the alleged breaches referred to a requirement to provide “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position” in particular its “revenue”, “sponsorship revenue” and “operating costs”.

The Premier League listed over 100 breaches of its rules during the nine-season period, including the requirement to provide the full details of player and manager remuneration and not complying with financial fair play rules. Manchester City are also alleged to have failed to cooperate with the Premier League over its investigation, which began in December 2018.

City have been referred to an independent commission, who will determine whether the club have broken Premier League rules. If the club are found guilty, punishment could range from a points deduction to a possible exclusion from the Premier League.

Manchester City are expected to defend themselves against the charges.

The Premier League opened their investigation following the publication of a report by German newspaper Der Spiegel that alleged the club had overstated its sponsorship income.

The report claimed that Manchester City had inflated its income through their Abu Dhabi owners and had effectively doubled the contract of former manager Roberto Mancini, which was kept off the books.

Mancini was in charge of City from 2009 to 2013 and the Premier League’s statement referred to alleged breaking of rules "requiring a member club to include full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager" during that time.

City are also accused of failing to comply with Uefa’s Financial Fair Play regulations. In February 2020 City were banned from Uefa competition for two years by European football’s governing body, but the club overturned the ban following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Further breaches allege that City also failed to comply with the Premier League’s own financial regulations, as well as not cooperating or assisting with their investigation.