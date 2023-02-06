Man City charged with breaking financial rules - LIVE: Premier League accuse club of over 100 breaches
The Premier League released a statement alleging that Manchester City have broken a number of their financial rules following a four-year investigation
Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League with numerous breaches of their financial rules, following a four-year investigation into the finances of the current Premier League champions.
In an unprecedented statement, the Premier League alleged that the breaches came over nine seasons, from 2009 to 2018. Manchester City won the Premier League three times during that period.
The Premier League said the alleged breaches referred to “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position” in particular its “revenue”, “sponsorship revenue” and “operating costs”.
The Premier League listed over 100 breaches of its rules during the nine-season period, although the club are yet to put out an official statement in response.
Follow all the latest updates with our live blog below:
Carragher reacts
Jamie Carragher has reacted to the news of Man City potentially breaking the Premier League’s financial rules.
He cheekily wrote on Twitter: “This can’t be right, Man City bring in more commercial revenue than Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Man Utd & Liverpool.”
Why did the Premier League wait so long to act?
The Premier League’s charges against Manchester City cover a period of over 10 years. They were investigating the club from 2009 onwards yet only brought the charges forward now almost 14 years later.
This week there is a government white paper passing through the House of Commons which is being described as possibly the only opportunity to properly assess the English game and where it’s going, since nothing like this has ever been done before.
That will likely be known on Wednesday 8th February, which is when the white paper is expected to be published and it is expected that the document will call for the much-debated football regulator, albeit with its powers to be determined, and announce its intention to properly recognise the community role of clubs and ensure there cannot be future collapses like Bury.
Is the Premier League trying to get ahead of a crisis it sees coming further down the line?
No retrospective punishment for Man City
During the time frame of the alleged breaches from Manchester City (2009/10 to 2017/28), the club won a lot of trophies.
City won the Premier League three times (2011/12, 2013/14 and 2017/18) and finished inside the top five in every season. They also came runners-up in 2012/13 and 2014/15, won the FA Cup in 2011, and the League Cup in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
However, if they are found guilty of breaching the Premier League financial rules there should not be any retrospective punishment meaning their titles and honours will all still count.
What are the possible consequences for Man City?
Manchester City have been referred to an independent commission who will determine whether the club have broken Premier League rules.
If the club are found guilty, punishment could range from a points deduction to a possible exclusion from the Premier League.
Manchester City are expected to defend themselves against the charges but have yet to respond.
Man City face charges over finanical rules breach
Here are the sections of the rules that the Premier League say Manchester City breached:
- Seasons 2009/10 to 2017/18 - rules that required provision, in the utmost good faith, of accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position, in particular with respect to its revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs.
- Seasons 2009/10 to 2012/13 - rules requiring full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager.
- Seasons 2013/14 to 2017/18 - rules requiring club to comply with Uefa’s’ regulations, including club licensing and financial fair play.
- Seasons 2015/16 to 2017/18 inclusive - rules on profitability and sustainability,
- From December 2018 to date - requiring club to cooperate with, and assist, the Premier League in its investigations, including by providing documents and information in the utmost good faith.
