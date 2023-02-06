Manchester City are accused of more than 100 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules (Getty Images)

Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League with numerous breaches of their financial rules, following a four-year investigation into the finances of the current Premier League champions.

In an unprecedented statement, the Premier League alleged that the breaches came over nine seasons, from 2009 to 2018. Manchester City won the Premier League three times during that period.

The Premier League said the alleged breaches referred to “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position” in particular its “revenue”, “sponsorship revenue” and “operating costs”.

The Premier League listed over 100 breaches of its rules during the nine-season period, although the club are yet to put out an official statement in response.

Follow all the latest updates with our live blog below: