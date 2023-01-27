Football governance overhaul plans expected in two weeks, culture secretary says

Plans to reform football governance will be published in “two weeks’ time”, the culture secretary has said, as she was urged to press Premier League clubs to share more cash with grassroots teams.

Michelle Donelan told the House of Commons that the long-awaited fan-led review white paper will be published within the next fortnight.

It is expected to include plans for an independent regulator, as recommended by the review, which also called for the Premier League to distribute more funding throughout the “pyramid” to help sustain the finances of lower league clubs.

