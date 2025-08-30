Leeds United vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Newcastle United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.
The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.
Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Neither Leeds nor Newcastle ended up creating enough to find the lone goal that would represent the winner, with the pair forced to share a point apiece after a goalless draw at Elland Road. A first half of few chances - with only one shot on target thanks to Murphy’s go from outside the area - was repeated in the second frame, with the two teams largely cancelling each other out. Despite finding the target for the first time with 60 seconds to go, it was Farke’s team who edged the expected goals metrics, 0.59 to 0.42, largely thanks to hopeful efforts from distance from Stach. Osula’s blocked strike by Gudmundsson after a quarter-hour was the closest the visitors came to beating the goalkeeper, while Calvert-Lewin should have done better to work Pope following Harrison’s pass with 15 minutes to go. The result leaves Leeds in 10th position ahead of a match against Fulham on September 13, while 15th-placed Newcastle will have to wait until after the international break to try to secure their first win when they take on Wolves. That concludes our commentary of the Premier League fixture between Leeds United and Newcastle United! We hope you’ve enjoyed it!
GOOD SAVE! Bogle slips Calvert-Lewin through on goal and the striker is able to get the ball out from underneath his feet to have a dangerous near-post shot, but Pope reacts quickly and kicks it away!
With five minutes to go, Leeds will certainly be the happier of the two sides, as they still have a chance to steal a winner late while seemingly en-route to extending their home unbeaten run. Newcastle haven’t looked at their best today and would have been hoping for a first victory of the season against a newly promoted team, which is still possible, though time is running out.
An injury to Gudmundsson with 10 minutes to go gives Justin a chance to debut for his new side, after making the switch from Leicester City.
Harrison’s deep, outswinging delivery is met at the far edge of the six-yard box by Rodon, who nods the ball back across the face of goal, only for Pope to stay strong in the face of Calvert-Lewin and make a clean catch.
Barnes drives past Bogle before rolling the ball ahead for the overlapping Hall, whose first-time cross is beaten away by the head of Gruev.
The fourth official indicates six minutes will be added to the end of the match for stoppages.
Struijk’s foul on Guimaraes during Aaronson’s corner-kick delivery forces referee Peter Bankes to blow his whistle and award Newcastle a free-kick with which to clear their lines.
Calvert-Lewin goes down inside the penalty area after contact with Schar, but the referee is unmoved as he points to the flag for a corner-kick instead of the spot for a penalty.
