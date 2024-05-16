Leeds United vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Elland Road
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Norwich City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Leeds United vs Norwich City
Match ends, Leeds United 4, Norwich City 0.
Leeds United vs Norwich City
Second Half ends, Leeds United 4, Norwich City 0.
Leeds United vs Norwich City
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leeds United vs Norwich City
Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Leeds United vs Norwich City
Attempt missed. Daniel James (Leeds United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Leeds United vs Norwich City
Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Leeds United vs Norwich City
Attempt missed. Sydney van Hooijdonk (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Sara with a cross.
Leeds United vs Norwich City
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Angus Gunn.
Leeds United vs Norwich City
Substitution, Leeds United. Liam Cooper replaces Ilia Gruev.
Leeds United vs Norwich City
Substitution, Norwich City. Jacob Sørensen replaces Jonathan Rowe.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies