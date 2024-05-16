Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1715892904

Leeds United vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Elland Road

Luke Baker
Thursday 16 May 2024 19:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Norwich City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1715892858

Leeds United vs Norwich City

Match ends, Leeds United 4, Norwich City 0.

16 May 2024 21:54
1715892850

Leeds United vs Norwich City

Second Half ends, Leeds United 4, Norwich City 0.

16 May 2024 21:54
1715892766

Leeds United vs Norwich City

Kenny McLean (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

16 May 2024 21:52
1715892761

Leeds United vs Norwich City

Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16 May 2024 21:52
1715892699

Leeds United vs Norwich City

Attempt missed. Daniel James (Leeds United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

16 May 2024 21:51
1715892653

Leeds United vs Norwich City

Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

16 May 2024 21:50
1715892583

Leeds United vs Norwich City

Attempt missed. Sydney van Hooijdonk (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Sara with a cross.

16 May 2024 21:49
1715892465

Leeds United vs Norwich City

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Angus Gunn.

16 May 2024 21:47
1715892282

Leeds United vs Norwich City

Substitution, Leeds United. Liam Cooper replaces Ilia Gruev.

16 May 2024 21:44
1715892151

Leeds United vs Norwich City

Substitution, Norwich City. Jacob Sørensen replaces Jonathan Rowe.

16 May 2024 21:42

