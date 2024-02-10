Jump to content

Liveupdated1707578707

Leeds United vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Elland Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 10 February 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Rotherham United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1707578650

Leeds United vs Rotherham United

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Lee Peltier.

10 February 2024 15:24
1707578569

Leeds United vs Rotherham United

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

10 February 2024 15:22
1707578519

Leeds United vs Rotherham United

Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United).

10 February 2024 15:21
1707578411

Leeds United vs Rotherham United

Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

10 February 2024 15:20
1707578379

Leeds United vs Rotherham United

Foul by Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United).

10 February 2024 15:19
1707578249

Leeds United vs Rotherham United

Cafú (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

10 February 2024 15:17
1707578185

Leeds United vs Rotherham United

Offside, Leeds United. Crysencio Summerville is caught offside.

10 February 2024 15:16
1707577914

Leeds United vs Rotherham United

Goal! Leeds United 1, Rotherham United 0. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner.

10 February 2024 15:11
1707577840

Leeds United vs Rotherham United

Attempt missed. Ilia Gruev (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville with a cross following a set piece situation.

10 February 2024 15:10
1707577803

Leeds United vs Rotherham United

Archie Gray (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

10 February 2024 15:10

