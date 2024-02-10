Leeds United vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Elland Road
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Rotherham United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Lee Peltier.
Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United).
Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United).
Cafú (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Leeds United. Crysencio Summerville is caught offside.
Goal! Leeds United 1, Rotherham United 0. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Ilia Gruev (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville with a cross following a set piece situation.
Archie Gray (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
