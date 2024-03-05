Leeds United vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Elland Road
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Stoke City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Leeds United vs Stoke City
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ben Wilmot.
Leeds United vs Stoke City
Attempt missed. Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Baker with a cross following a set piece situation.
Leeds United vs Stoke City
Foul by Sam Byram (Leeds United).
Leeds United vs Stoke City
Offside, Stoke City. Niall Ennis is caught offside.
Leeds United vs Stoke City
Joe Rodon (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leeds United vs Stoke City
Sam Byram (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leeds United vs Stoke City
Foul by Georginio Rutter (Leeds United).
Leeds United vs Stoke City
Attempt saved. Josh Laurent (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Leeds United vs Stoke City
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Michael Rose.
Leeds United vs Stoke City
Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
