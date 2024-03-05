Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1709669224

Leeds United vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Elland Road

Luke Baker
Tuesday 05 March 2024 18:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Stoke City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1709669167

Leeds United vs Stoke City

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ben Wilmot.

5 March 2024 20:06
1709669022

Leeds United vs Stoke City

Attempt missed. Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Baker with a cross following a set piece situation.

5 March 2024 20:03
1709668971

Leeds United vs Stoke City

Foul by Sam Byram (Leeds United).

5 March 2024 20:02
1709668842

Leeds United vs Stoke City

Offside, Stoke City. Niall Ennis is caught offside.

5 March 2024 20:00
1709668782

Leeds United vs Stoke City

Joe Rodon (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 March 2024 19:59
1709668720

Leeds United vs Stoke City

Sam Byram (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 March 2024 19:58
1709668688

Leeds United vs Stoke City

Foul by Georginio Rutter (Leeds United).

5 March 2024 19:58
1709668449

Leeds United vs Stoke City

Attempt saved. Josh Laurent (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

5 March 2024 19:54
1709668348

Leeds United vs Stoke City

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Michael Rose.

5 March 2024 19:52
1709668286

Leeds United vs Stoke City

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 March 2024 19:51

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in