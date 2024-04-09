Leeds United vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Sunderland in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Match ends, Leeds United 0, Sunderland 0.
Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Sunderland 0.
Substitution, Sunderland. Luís Semedo replaces Jobe Bellingham.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.
Attempt missed. Joe Rodon (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Connor Roberts with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United).
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Pierre Ekwah.
Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
