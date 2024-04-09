Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1712696284

Leeds United vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Elland Road

Luke Baker
Tuesday 09 April 2024 19:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Sunderland in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1712696156

Leeds United vs Sunderland

Match ends, Leeds United 0, Sunderland 0.

9 April 2024 21:55
1712696106

Leeds United vs Sunderland

Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Sunderland 0.

9 April 2024 21:55
1712696039

Leeds United vs Sunderland

Substitution, Sunderland. Luís Semedo replaces Jobe Bellingham.

9 April 2024 21:53
1712695942

Leeds United vs Sunderland

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.

9 April 2024 21:52
1712695871

Leeds United vs Sunderland

Attempt missed. Joe Rodon (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Connor Roberts with a cross following a corner.

9 April 2024 21:51
1712695851

Leeds United vs Sunderland

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.

9 April 2024 21:50
1712695848

Leeds United vs Sunderland

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

9 April 2024 21:50
1712695558

Leeds United vs Sunderland

Foul by Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United).

9 April 2024 21:45
1712695537

Leeds United vs Sunderland

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Pierre Ekwah.

9 April 2024 21:45
1712695509

Leeds United vs Sunderland

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

9 April 2024 21:45

