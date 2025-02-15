Leicester vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Gunners face injury crisis
Mikel Arteta’s injury hit side look to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League
Leicester City host Arsenal in the Premier League’s early kick-off today, with the injury hit visitors looking to close the gap on Liverpool in the title race.
The Gunners have the chance to go within four points of the league leaders after Everton denied the Reds victory with a late equaliser in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.
Arsenal were dealt a major blow in midweek, though, as Kai Havertz tore his hamstring to join Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines.
It could lead to a much-changed forward line for Arteta’s side as they face a struggling Leicester side who sit 18th. Ruud van Nistelrooy has endured a difficult start to life at the King Power, and his side remain two points away from safety ahead of a tricky run of fixtures.
Follow all the latest updates from the King Power Stadium below:
What is the Arsenal team news?
For Mikel Arteta, the main question surrounds who to play across the front three, with Havertz’s injury added to concerns over Gabriel Martinelli, who could be out for around a month after coming off during the loss to Newcastle.
Other than that, Arsenal’s only other injuries are longer-term, with Gabriel Jesus ruled out for the rest of the season. Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both nearing a return, though it may be a couple of weeks yet for both.
In more positive news, Ben White could be fit enough to make the squad this weekend, having been out since November.
What is the Leicester team news?
Ruud van Nistelrooy has no new injury concerns after his side’s controversial loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup, with Issahaku Fatawu the only long-term absence.
Jamie Vardy, Jannik Vestergaard and Victor Kristiansen could all return after suffering knocks, though Ricardo Pereira is still a couple of weeks away.
When is Leicester vs Arsenal?
Leicester vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday, 15 February at the Emirates Stadium in London.
How can I watch it?
The match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11.30am. Subscribers can watch online via discovery+.
Good morning
Arsenal return to Premier League action after almost a fortnight as they face a struggling Leicester City side at the King Power Stadium.
Mikel Arteta’s side exited the Carabao Cup last week after a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Newcastle, but they are still in the hunt for a first Premier League title since 2004 as they trail Liverpool by seven points ahead of the weekend.
Though a season-ending injury to Kai Havertz compounds an injury crisis of sorts for the Gunners, all they can do is continue to try to pick up points ahead of a crunch match at Anfield in early May.
And today they face a Leicester side who find themselves in 18th place, two points away from safety, after a difficult start to life at the helm for Ruud van Nistelrooy.
