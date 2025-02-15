Guardiola rates 'excellent' Haaland and Isak seasons

Manchester City host Newcastle United in the Premier League today, with each side looking to pull away from the other as they chase Champions League football.

City go into the game one place higher than the Magpies in the table, though both sides are level on points and goal difference, with City ahead on goals scored. Three points at the Etihad would give either club an advantage in the race for Europe, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking for an immediate response to a disappointing 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League play-offs.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies are in buoyant mood after reaching the Carabao Cup final earlier this month, and they’ll be looking to leapfrog City with both sides dealing with injuries to vital players.

Follow all the action from Man City v Newcastle below.