Leicester vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Follow live updates from the King Power Stadium in a vital match in the title race and chase for a top four finish

Michael Jones
Saturday 20 November 2021 11:54
<p>A general view at The King Power Stadium</p>

Chelsea travel to Leicester looking to cement their place at the top of the Premier League following the international break.

Both the Foxes and the Blues are coping with injuries: Brendan Rodgers is without Youri Tielemans and James Justin Thomas Tuchel will miss Romelu Lukaku, Mateo Kovacic and Timo Werner.

Chelsea, who can move six points clear of champions Manchester City, are aiming to bounce back after poor finishing cost them two points against Burnley in a 1-1 draw, while Leicester can move up from 12th to sixth with victory after a 1-1 draw at Leeds last time out. Leicester will hope to capitalise on any distraction the Blues may have from the upcoming Champions League match against Juventus at Stamford Bridge, knowing victory is key to leapfrog the Bianconeri in the battle to win the group and secure a home second leg in the round of 16.

Rodgers has been linked with the Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle jobs over the last year, but the Irishman maintains he is fully committed to the Foxes : “My own commitment, I’ve got a huge respect for (chairman) Khun Top and the protection of his legacy. My relationship with him, (chief executive) Susan Whelan and (football officer) Jon Rudkin, we’re together and we’re looking to push on. I feel I’m in the right place. I work with a calibre of players we’re trying to maximise their potential. That’s why I’m so happy here.”

Follow live goal and score updates and build-up from the King Power, including analysis and reaction as the Premier League returns

Leicester vs Chelsea

Chelsea could win four consecutive Premier League away games without conceding for the first time since 2008. The Blues have conceded just one goal on the road this season - a penalty from Mo Salah away at Liverpool.

Michael Jones20 November 2021 11:54
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel expects ‘good news’ over new contract for Andreas Christensen

Thomas Tuchel expects “good news” on a potential contract extension for Chelsea’s Denmark defender Andreas Christensen

Chelsea boss Tuchel insisted all parties are on the same page on a new deal for Christensen, with the 25-year-old’s current contract expiring next summer.

Tuchel also remains hopeful that Toni Rudiger will extend his own Stamford Bridge deal, that also runs out at the end of the campaign.

Michael Jones20 November 2021 11:51
Leicester vs Chelsea

Leicester have won just two of their last eight league fixtures with three draws and three defeats. Brendan Rodgers’ side have kept only one clean sheet in 17 league games but they are only one short of 200 Premier League victories.

Michael Jones20 November 2021 11:47
Hudson-Odoi on Leicester

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi has been speaking about today’s game and believes that the Blues are in for a difficult match against Leicester City. He said:

We want to extend our points lead over those teams behind us so we’re going there with that winning mindset. We know how important the game is but it will be a difficult match.

“They’re a very good team with very good players. We played them a couple of times last season and lost to them in the FA Cup final, which was obviously a difficult result to take.

“It will be tough but we know the qualities that we have and we know that we can beat them as well. We want to win every game we play and hopefully we can go there to get the result.”

Michael Jones20 November 2021 11:44
Leicester vs Chelsea

Chelsea’s 2-1 home victory against Leicester in May ended their six-match Premier League winless run in this fixture with four draws and two defeats in that run.

The Foxes could win consecutive home league games over the Blues for the first time since a run of three from 1935 to 1938.

Michael Jones20 November 2021 11:40
Team changes: Leicester vs Chelsea

Brendan Rodgers makes two changes to the Leicester starting line-up that faced Leeds before the international break. Daniel Amartey and Marc Albrighton are recalled to the team with Youri Tielmans and Ricardo Pereira dropping out.

Thomas Tuchel also makes two changes. There’s a return for Mason Mount in place of Ross Barkley and Trevor Chalobah replaces Andreas Christensen in the back three.

Michael Jones20 November 2021 11:35
Line-ups: Leicester vs Chelsea

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Albrighton, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Soumare, Ndidi, Barnes, Lookman, Vardy

ChelseaXI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Michael Jones20 November 2021 11:30
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gives Romelu Lukaku injury update

Romelu Lukaku will miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Leicester on Saturday and remains a long shot to return to action next week.

Boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to rush back the talismanic Belgium striker, who continues to battle an ankle problem.

Michael Jones20 November 2021 11:23
Rodgers on Fofana’s injury

Wesley Fofana has been side-lined for Leicester since undergoing surgery for a fractured fibula suffered in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal in August. Brendan Rodgers spoke about his recovery and says that Fofana is progressing well. He said:

I’m not sure of the exact [return] date yet, but I was just watching him rehabbing on the field and he was moving really well with our medical and sports science team, so he’s building up his fitness. He’s building up his contact with the ball.

“It’s just that progression for him. It’s great news, he’s way ahead of where we thought he’d maybe be. He’s absolutely devoted everything into his rehabilitation and initially we were thinking the early part of January. It still might be that, he’s still got a way to go, but he’s still doing very well.

“Those two players (Fofana and James Justin) are going to be huge for us towards the end of this year and then in the second part of the season. If we get those two back into the squad, then that’s a massive bonus for us. Having those two boys back will be huge for us.”

Michael Jones20 November 2021 11:19
Recent results: Leicester vs Chelsea

Leicester have been struggling for form with just one win in their last seven Premier League matches. Last time out the Foxes drew 1-1 away at Leeds after Harvey Barnes cancelled out Raphinha’s first half opener. Leicester currently sit 12th in the Premier League table but a win today could propel them as high as sixth.

Chelsea have a three point lead over Manchester City and West Ham at the top of the Premier League table but their four-game winning streak in the league came to an end last time out against Burnley. The Blues still picked up a point after Kai Havertz gave them the lead before Matej Vydra equalised 10 minutes from the end.

Michael Jones20 November 2021 11:15

