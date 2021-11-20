A general view at The King Power Stadium (Getty)

Chelsea travel to Leicester looking to cement their place at the top of the Premier League following the international break.

Both the Foxes and the Blues are coping with injuries: Brendan Rodgers is without Youri Tielemans and James Justin Thomas Tuchel will miss Romelu Lukaku, Mateo Kovacic and Timo Werner.

Chelsea, who can move six points clear of champions Manchester City, are aiming to bounce back after poor finishing cost them two points against Burnley in a 1-1 draw, while Leicester can move up from 12th to sixth with victory after a 1-1 draw at Leeds last time out. Leicester will hope to capitalise on any distraction the Blues may have from the upcoming Champions League match against Juventus at Stamford Bridge, knowing victory is key to leapfrog the Bianconeri in the battle to win the group and secure a home second leg in the round of 16.

Rodgers has been linked with the Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle jobs over the last year, but the Irishman maintains he is fully committed to the Foxes : “My own commitment, I’ve got a huge respect for (chairman) Khun Top and the protection of his legacy. My relationship with him, (chief executive) Susan Whelan and (football officer) Jon Rudkin, we’re together and we’re looking to push on. I feel I’m in the right place. I work with a calibre of players we’re trying to maximise their potential. That’s why I’m so happy here.”

Follow live goal and score updates and build-up from the King Power, including analysis and reaction as the Premier League returns