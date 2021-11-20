Leicester City host Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have endured a difficult start to the season, with just four wins from their first eleven matches, and currently sit twelfth in the table.

The Foxes’ greatest problems have come in defence, having conceded 18 goals already, while speculation continues to link manager Brendan Rodgers to the Manchester United job.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are three points clear at the top of the table, despite dropping two points in a wasteful draw at home against Burnley prior to the international break.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is the match and what time does it start?

The match will begin at 12.30pm on Saturday 20 November at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport App.

What is the team news?

Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans, James Justin and Ryan Bertrand are all ruled out, however, Marc Albrighton could feature after returning to full training.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are back in training but while the German is available, Tuchel says his Belgian striker will not feature this weekend amid a cautious return to action. Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso are doubts while Mason Mount should be available after undergoing surgery to remove a wisdom tooth.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Castagne; Ndidi, Soumare; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Hudson-Odoi, Mount; Havertz

Odds

Leicester - 15/4

Draw - 13/5

Chelsea - 3/4