Chelsea visit Leicester City on Saturday knowing victory will, at least briefly, see the club move six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have enjoyed a fine start to the season on all front, following their European glory last spring, and remain out in front despite dropping two points in a wasteful draw at home against Burnley last time out.

The Blues’ bad luck with injuries showed in that fixture, with Tuchel’s side failing to capitalise on their overwhelming dominance, but Christian Pulisic is fully fit and Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are now both back in training - though the Belgian striker will not feature this weekend. Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso are doubts while Mason Mount should be available after undergoing surgery to remove a wisdom tooth.

It has been far from smooth sailing for Leicester, though, with the club languishing in 12th in the table, having won just four of their opening eleven matches.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is the match and what time does it start?

The match will begin at 12.30pm on Saturday 20 November at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport App.

What is the team news?

Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans, James Justin and Ryan Bertrand are all ruled out, however, Marc Albrighton could feature after returning to full training.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are back in training but while the German is available, Tuchel says his Belgian striker will not feature this weekend amid a cautious return to action. Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso are doubts while Mason Mount should be available after undergoing surgery to remove a wisdom tooth.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Castagne; Ndidi, Soumare; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Hudson-Odoi, Mount; Havertz

Odds

Leicester - 15/4

Draw - 13/5

Chelsea - 3/4