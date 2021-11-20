Leicester City welcome Chelsea to the King Power Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Foxes will be hoping to make a fresh start after a difficult start to the season, with the club sitting 12th in the table after winning just four of their opening 11 matches.

There has been no such difficulty for the Blues, though, who have the chance to go six points clear at the top of the table, despite dropping two points in a wasteful draw at home against Burnley prior to the international break.

Chelsea’s absence of an available striker showed in that fixture, but Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have since both returned to full training and could feature.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is the match and what time does it start?

The match will begin at 12.30pm on Saturday 20 November at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport App.

What is the team news?

Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans, James Justin and Ryan Bertrand are all ruled out, however, Marc Albrighton could feature after returning to full training.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are back in training but while the German is available, Tuchel says his Belgian striker will not feature this weekend amid a cautious return to action. Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso are doubts while Mason Mount should be available after undergoing surgery to remove a wisdom tooth.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Castagne; Ndidi, Soumare; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Hudson-Odoi, Mount; Havertz

Odds

Leicester - 15/4

Draw - 13/5

Chelsea - 3/4