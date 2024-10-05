Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 05 October 2024 13:00 BST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face AFC Bournemouth today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth

Huge relief for the home fans at the King Power Stadium as Leicester battle over the line to a first top-flight win of the season. Cooper's team were forced to dig deep throughout the second half, with Faes and Okoli excellent at the heart of the Foxes defence, as they constantly slammed the door on the Cherries. The hosts ended the game with an xG of 0.61, compared to Bournemouth's 1.41, but the only number they will care about is Buonanotte's winner.

5 October 2024 17:00

Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth

It's all over! The Foxes have their first Premier League win of the season...FULL-TIME: Leicester 1-0 Bournemouth!

5 October 2024 16:56

Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth

Kepa is up for a corner!

5 October 2024 16:55

Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth

Another half chance for Bournemouth as Unal flings himself at a back post cross from Brooks but his effort is over the bar!

5 October 2024 16:54

Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth

Soumare booked for time wasting and the home fans enjoyed that!

5 October 2024 16:52

Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth

Five added minutes for Leicester to try and dig in as Semenyo blasts one over the top.

5 October 2024 16:50

Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth

Another Leicester change, as Cooper tries to eat down the clock, with Ayew off for Soumare.

5 October 2024 16:48

Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth

Leicester are completely penned back inside their own defensive third now as they try and hold on.

5 October 2024 16:46

Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth

Yellow Card Marcos Nicolás Senesi Barón

5 October 2024 16:43

Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth

Skipp gives away a free kick in midfield but Leicester stand firm to clear away again.

5 October 2024 16:43

