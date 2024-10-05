Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from King Power Stadium
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face AFC Bournemouth today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Huge relief for the home fans at the King Power Stadium as Leicester battle over the line to a first top-flight win of the season. Cooper's team were forced to dig deep throughout the second half, with Faes and Okoli excellent at the heart of the Foxes defence, as they constantly slammed the door on the Cherries. The hosts ended the game with an xG of 0.61, compared to Bournemouth's 1.41, but the only number they will care about is Buonanotte's winner.
It's all over! The Foxes have their first Premier League win of the season...FULL-TIME: Leicester 1-0 Bournemouth!
Another half chance for Bournemouth as Unal flings himself at a back post cross from Brooks but his effort is over the bar!
Soumare booked for time wasting and the home fans enjoyed that!
Five added minutes for Leicester to try and dig in as Semenyo blasts one over the top.
Another Leicester change, as Cooper tries to eat down the clock, with Ayew off for Soumare.
Leicester are completely penned back inside their own defensive third now as they try and hold on.
Skipp gives away a free kick in midfield but Leicester stand firm to clear away again.
