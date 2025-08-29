Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Leicester City vs Birmingham City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Luke Baker
Friday 29 August 2025 22:03 BST
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Birmingham City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Leicester City vs Birmingham City

Match ends, Leicester City 2, Birmingham City 0.

29 August 2025 22:01

Leicester City vs Birmingham City

Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Birmingham City 0.

29 August 2025 22:01

Leicester City vs Birmingham City

Ethan Laird (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 August 2025 22:00

Leicester City vs Birmingham City

Jordan Ayew (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

29 August 2025 21:58

Leicester City vs Birmingham City

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Wout Faes.

29 August 2025 21:57

Leicester City vs Birmingham City

Attempt blocked. Tomoki Iwata (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Doyle.

29 August 2025 21:57

Leicester City vs Birmingham City

Attempt missed. Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luke Thomas with a cross following a corner.

29 August 2025 21:55

Leicester City vs Birmingham City

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ethan Laird.

29 August 2025 21:54

Leicester City vs Birmingham City

Fourth official has announced 9 minutes of added time.

29 August 2025 21:53

Leicester City vs Birmingham City

Attempt missed. Marvin Ducksch (Birmingham City) header from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tomoki Iwata with a cross.

29 August 2025 21:53

