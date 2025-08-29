Leicester City vs Birmingham City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from King Power Stadium
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Birmingham City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.
Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Leicester City 2, Birmingham City 0.
Match ends, Leicester City 2, Birmingham City 0.
Leicester City vs Birmingham City
Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Birmingham City 0.
Leicester City vs Birmingham City
Ethan Laird (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leicester City vs Birmingham City
Jordan Ayew (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Wout Faes.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Wout Faes.
Leicester City vs Birmingham City
Attempt blocked. Tomoki Iwata (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Doyle.
Leicester City vs Birmingham City
Attempt missed. Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luke Thomas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ethan Laird.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ethan Laird.
Leicester City vs Birmingham City
Fourth official has announced 9 minutes of added time.
Leicester City vs Birmingham City
Attempt missed. Marvin Ducksch (Birmingham City) header from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tomoki Iwata with a cross.
