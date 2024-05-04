Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1714829284

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 04 May 2024 11:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1714829243

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

Match ends, Leicester City 0, Blackburn Rovers 2.

4 May 2024 14:27
1714829114

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Blackburn Rovers 2.

4 May 2024 14:25
1714829047

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. John Buckley replaces Sammie Szmodics.

4 May 2024 14:24
1714829021

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Jake Garrett replaces Joe Rankin-Costello.

4 May 2024 14:23
1714828884

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

Goal! Leicester City 0, Blackburn Rovers 2. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.

4 May 2024 14:21
1714828770

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4 May 2024 14:19
1714828764

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

Foul by Yasin Ayari (Blackburn Rovers).

4 May 2024 14:19
1714828720

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt saved. Wout Faes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

4 May 2024 14:18
1714828615

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Winks.

4 May 2024 14:16
1714828484

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt blocked. Kasey McAteer (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

4 May 2024 14:14

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in