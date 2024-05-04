Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from King Power Stadium
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Leicester City 0, Blackburn Rovers 2.
Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Blackburn Rovers 2.
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. John Buckley replaces Sammie Szmodics.
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Jake Garrett replaces Joe Rankin-Costello.
Goal! Leicester City 0, Blackburn Rovers 2. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yasin Ayari (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt saved. Wout Faes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Winks.
Attempt blocked. Kasey McAteer (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
