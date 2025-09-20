Leicester City vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Coventry City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.
Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Leicester City 0, Coventry City 0.
Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Coventry City 0.
Josh Eccles (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harry Winks (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ellis Simms (Coventry City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Bobby Thomas.
Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
