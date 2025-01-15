Leicester City vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from King Power Stadium
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Crystal Palace today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
CLOSE! Munoz got down the right and looked for Mateta in the box again. Mateta misses the ball by a couple of inches, otherwise it would’ve certainly been 2-0! What an opportunity.
That is a massive goal for Palace, they had been defensively strong at 0-0, and now they’re ahead it will be a case of defending that lead until the final whistle.
Palace have seen more of the ball in the opening exchanges of the half. They haven’t done anything with it yet, but boring possession is better than not having it at all!
This half of football could be massive for both of these teams’ seasons. If either side can pick up three points here, it will be a great boost as we are into the second half of the season.
Looking to the second half, Leicester will need to continue creating the chances that they have been making. If they continue to, it will only be a matter of time until Vardy sticks one in the back of the net. For Palace, they need to start creating more chances than their opponents. They are playing poorly by their standards, and their passing has led to them creating next to nothing. It will be a big second half coming up for both sides.
An eventful first half ends goalless, despite multiple chances for both sides to go ahead. The game started in a fast fashion, with Vardy having two shots in the opening two minutes, but his best opportunity came in the 17th minute. He was denied at close range by Henderson, following a quick break from the Foxes. Palace failed to find their rhythm for large parts of the half, and Lerma being forced off in the 20th minute only added to their problems. They did make a couple of chances in the first period, with Mateta shooting over the bar from a good-looking chance in the 29th minute. There is an achievable three points up for grabs for both sides in the second half, in what is a very open game. Leicester created 0.86 xG in the first half, with Palace creating 0.44 xG. Opta’s live probability scale shows a 22.2% chance of a Leicester win, a 35.9% chance for a draw, and a 42.0% chance of a Palace win.
