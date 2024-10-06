Leicester City vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from King Power Stadium
The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.
Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.
Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.
Follow the live action below as Leicester City face Crystal Palace today in the WSL:
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
Match ends, Leicester City Women 0, Crystal Palace Women 2.
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Crystal Palace Women 2.
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
Julie Thibaud (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
Attempt saved. Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
Noémie Mouchon (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
Offside, Leicester City Women. Deanne Rose is caught offside.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments