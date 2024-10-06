Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 06 October 2024 13:00 BST
Comments
(Getty Images)

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.

Follow the live action below as Leicester City face Crystal Palace today in the WSL:

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Match ends, Leicester City Women 0, Crystal Palace Women 2.

6 October 2024 16:53

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Crystal Palace Women 2.

6 October 2024 16:53

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Julie Thibaud (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6 October 2024 16:52

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Attempt saved. Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

6 October 2024 16:51

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Noémie Mouchon (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

6 October 2024 16:48

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Foul by Katrine Veje (Crystal Palace Women).

6 October 2024 16:48

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

6 October 2024 16:47

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Offside, Leicester City Women. Deanne Rose is caught offside.

6 October 2024 16:46

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

6 October 2024 16:43

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Delay in match (Crystal Palace Women).

6 October 2024 16:43

