Leicester City vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from King Power Stadium
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Everton today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
EVERTON SUBS: Jack Harrison, Joao Virginia, Beto, Jake O'Brien, Asmir Begovic, Tim Iroegbunam, Harrison Armstrong, Roman Dixon.
EVERTON LINE-UP (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Ashley Young, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, James Garner; Orel Mangala, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye, Dwight McNeil; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Just one change from Leicester boss Steve Cooper as Harry Winks drops to the bench and Bilal El Khannouss makes his first Premier League start.
LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Danny Ward, Conor Coady, Abdul Fatawu, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Hamza Choudhury, Ricardo Pereira, Oliver Skipp, Odsonne Edouard, Facundo Buonanotte.
LEICESTER CITY LINE-UP (4-2-3-1): Mads Hermansen; Victor Kristiansen, Wout Faes, Caleb Okoli, James Justin; Harry Winks, Wilfred Ndidi; Jordan Ayew, Bilal El Khannouss, Stephy Mavididi, Jamie Vardy.
This is a huge clash for both teams at the King Power Stadium with neither side managing to win a Premier League game so far in 2024/25. Leicester City have picked up two points from their first four games back in the top-flight but rock bottom Everton have lost all four
Hello and welcome to this live text commentary of Leicester City vs. Everton in the Premier League.
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
