Liveupdated1705954324

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Luke Baker
Monday 22 January 2024 19:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Ipswich Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1705954297

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town

Attempt saved. Harry Winks (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

22 January 2024 20:11
1705954152

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town

Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22 January 2024 20:09
1705954099

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town

Foul by Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City).

22 January 2024 20:08
1705953896

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

22 January 2024 20:04
1705953811

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town

Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

22 January 2024 20:03
1705953746

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town

Attempt blocked. Kasey McAteer (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

22 January 2024 20:02
1705953744

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town

Attempt blocked. Thomas Cannon (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

22 January 2024 20:02
1705953632

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Wout Faes.

22 January 2024 20:00
1705953621

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town

First Half begins.

22 January 2024 20:00
1705950684

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

22 January 2024 19:11

