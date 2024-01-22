Leicester City vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Ipswich Town in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Attempt saved. Harry Winks (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City).
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Kasey McAteer (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Cannon (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Wout Faes.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
