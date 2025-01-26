Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Leicester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 26 January 2025 13:00 GMT
Comments
(Getty Images)

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.

Follow the live action below as Leicester City face Liverpool today in the WSL:

Leicester City vs Liverpool

Match ends, Leicester City Women 2, Liverpool Women 1.

26 January 2025 16:55

Leicester City vs Liverpool

Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 2, Liverpool Women 1.

26 January 2025 16:55

Leicester City vs Liverpool

Attempt missed. Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

26 January 2025 16:53

Leicester City vs Liverpool

Attempt saved. Nelly Las (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

26 January 2025 16:52

Leicester City vs Liverpool

Attempt saved. Olivia Smith (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

26 January 2025 16:52

Leicester City vs Liverpool

Attempt missed. Jenna Clark (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box.

26 January 2025 16:51

Leicester City vs Liverpool

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

26 January 2025 16:48

Leicester City vs Liverpool

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

26 January 2025 16:48

Leicester City vs Liverpool

Delay in match because of an injury Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Women).

26 January 2025 16:47

Leicester City vs Liverpool

Attempt missed. Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from outside the box.

26 January 2025 16:46

