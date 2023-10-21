Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1697912043

Leicester City vs Manchester City LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 16:15
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Manchester City in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697912015

Leicester City vs Manchester City

Match ends, Leicester City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.

21 October 2023 19:13
1697911830

Leicester City vs Manchester City

Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.

21 October 2023 19:10
1697911801

Leicester City vs Manchester City

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

21 October 2023 19:10
1697911707

Leicester City vs Manchester City

Offside, Manchester City Women. Filippa Angeldahl tries a through ball, but Jessica Park is caught offside.

21 October 2023 19:08
1697911643

Leicester City vs Manchester City

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Janina Leitzig.

21 October 2023 19:07
1697911640

Leicester City vs Manchester City

Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.

21 October 2023 19:07
1697911492

Leicester City vs Manchester City

Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21 October 2023 19:04
1697911444

Leicester City vs Manchester City

Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

21 October 2023 19:04
1697911418

Leicester City vs Manchester City

Foul by Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women).

21 October 2023 19:03
1697911271

Leicester City vs Manchester City

Jessica Park (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21 October 2023 19:01

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in