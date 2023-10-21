Leicester City vs Manchester City LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Manchester City in the Women’s Super League today.
Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.
Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.
On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.
Match ends, Leicester City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.
Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.
Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Manchester City Women. Filippa Angeldahl tries a through ball, but Jessica Park is caught offside.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Janina Leitzig.
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.
Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women).
Jessica Park (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
