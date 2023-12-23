Leicester City vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from King Power Stadium
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Rotherham United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Leicester City vs Rotherham United
Attempt saved. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patson Daka.
Leicester City vs Rotherham United
Offside, Rotherham United. Sam Nombe is caught offside.
Leicester City vs Rotherham United
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Sebastian Revan.
Leicester City vs Rotherham United
Attempt blocked. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdul Fatawu.
Leicester City vs Rotherham United
Foul by Wout Faes (Leicester City).
Leicester City vs Rotherham United
Attempt saved. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi.
Leicester City vs Rotherham United
Offside, Leicester City. Stephy Mavididi is caught offside.
Leicester City vs Rotherham United
Attempt missed. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box following a corner.
Leicester City vs Rotherham United
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Hakeem Odoffin.
Leicester City vs Rotherham United
Attempt blocked. Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a cross.
