Liveupdated1703345044

Leicester City vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 23 December 2023 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Rotherham United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1703344970

Leicester City vs Rotherham United

Attempt saved. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patson Daka.

23 December 2023 15:22
1703344917

Leicester City vs Rotherham United

Offside, Rotherham United. Sam Nombe is caught offside.

23 December 2023 15:21
1703344746

Leicester City vs Rotherham United

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Sebastian Revan.

23 December 2023 15:19
1703344560

Leicester City vs Rotherham United

Attempt blocked. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdul Fatawu.

23 December 2023 15:16
1703344492

Leicester City vs Rotherham United

Foul by Wout Faes (Leicester City).

23 December 2023 15:14
1703344484

Leicester City vs Rotherham United

Attempt saved. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi.

23 December 2023 15:14
1703344121

Leicester City vs Rotherham United

Offside, Leicester City. Stephy Mavididi is caught offside.

23 December 2023 15:08
1703344056

Leicester City vs Rotherham United

Attempt missed. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box following a corner.

23 December 2023 15:07
1703344017

Leicester City vs Rotherham United

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Hakeem Odoffin.

23 December 2023 15:06
1703344009

Leicester City vs Rotherham United

Attempt blocked. Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a cross.

23 December 2023 15:06

