1713900123

Leicester City vs Southampton LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 23 April 2024 19:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Southampton in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1713900047

Leicester City vs Southampton

Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23 April 2024 20:20
1713900005

Leicester City vs Southampton

Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box.

23 April 2024 20:20
1713899993

Leicester City vs Southampton

Attempt blocked. James Justin (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi.

23 April 2024 20:19
1713899928

Leicester City vs Southampton

Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

23 April 2024 20:18
1713899781

Leicester City vs Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23 April 2024 20:16
1713899745

Leicester City vs Southampton

David Brooks (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

23 April 2024 20:15
1713899605

Leicester City vs Southampton

Foul by Harry Winks (Leicester City).

23 April 2024 20:13
1713899587

Leicester City vs Southampton

Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

23 April 2024 20:13
1713899585

Leicester City vs Southampton

Attempt blocked. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi with a cross.

23 April 2024 20:13
1713899542

Leicester City vs Southampton

Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box.

23 April 2024 20:12

