Leicester City vs Southampton LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from King Power Stadium
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Southampton in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Leicester City vs Southampton
Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leicester City vs Southampton
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box.
Leicester City vs Southampton
Attempt blocked. James Justin (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi.
Leicester City vs Southampton
Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Leicester City vs Southampton
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leicester City vs Southampton
David Brooks (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Leicester City vs Southampton
Foul by Harry Winks (Leicester City).
Leicester City vs Southampton
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
Leicester City vs Southampton
Attempt blocked. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi with a cross.
Leicester City vs Southampton
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box.
