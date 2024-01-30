Jump to content

Liveupdated1706645223

Leicester City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 30 January 2024 18:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Swansea City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1706645141

Leicester City vs Swansea City

Foul by Kasey McAteer (Leicester City).

30 January 2024 20:05
1706645044

Leicester City vs Swansea City

Attempt missed. Jerry Yates (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Liam Cullen following a fast break.

30 January 2024 20:04
1706644988

Leicester City vs Swansea City

Attempt saved. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

30 January 2024 20:03
1706644937

Leicester City vs Swansea City

Kasey McAteer (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30 January 2024 20:02
1706644784

Leicester City vs Swansea City

Patson Daka (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30 January 2024 19:59
1706644721

Leicester City vs Swansea City

Offside, Swansea City. Liam Cullen is caught offside.

30 January 2024 19:58
1706644536

Leicester City vs Swansea City

Attempt saved. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi.

30 January 2024 19:55
1706644510

Leicester City vs Swansea City

Foul by Harry Winks (Leicester City).

30 January 2024 19:55
1706644406

Leicester City vs Swansea City

Offside, Leicester City. Kasey McAteer is caught offside.

30 January 2024 19:53
1706644310

Leicester City vs Swansea City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

30 January 2024 19:51

