Leicester City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from King Power Stadium
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Swansea City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Foul by Kasey McAteer (Leicester City).
Attempt missed. Jerry Yates (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Liam Cullen following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Kasey McAteer (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Patson Daka (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Swansea City. Liam Cullen is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi.
Foul by Harry Winks (Leicester City).
Offside, Leicester City. Kasey McAteer is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
