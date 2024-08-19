Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Tottenham Hotspur today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
SUBSTITUTES: Radu Dragusin, Richarlison, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Timo Werner, Dejan Kulusevski, Djed Spence, Ben Davies, Brandon Austin.
TOTTENHAM (4-3-3): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristiano Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Son Heung-min.
SUBSTITUTES: Danny Ward, Caleb Okoli, Stephy Mavididi, Hamza Choudhury, Ricardo Pereira, Boubakary Soumare, Ben Nelson, Tom Cannon, Kasey McAteer.
LEICESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Mads Hermansen; James Justin, Wout Faes, Jannik Vestergaard, Victor Kristiansen; Harry Winks, Wilfred Ndidi; Abdul Fatawu, Facundo Buonanotte, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Jamie Vardy.
Tottenham finished just two points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa last term, settling for Europa League qualification after Ange Postecoglou's first campaign in charge. The north London side will be hoping to go, at least, one better this season in their quest for Champions League football. These two sides have history, too, with Leicester pipping Spurs to the Premier League title in 2015-16 under the stewardship of Italian veteran Claudio Ranieri. That moment of English footballing history may not be forgotten as the pair prepare for their league opener here.
The Foxes were promoted as Championship winners last season, managing an impressive 97 points under Enzo Maresca to secure their top-flight return at the first time of asking. The Italian boss has since moved onto pastures new with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, paving the way for Leicester’s appointment of Steve Cooper. The Englishman was dismissed last season with Nottingham Forest struggling in the Premier League, though will have a point to prove at the helm of their Midlands rivals.
Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of the Premier League fixture between Leicester City and Tottenham at the King Power Stadium.
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
