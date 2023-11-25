Jump to content

Liveupdated1700926443

Leicester City vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 November 2023 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Watford in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1700926353

Leicester City vs Watford

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 November 2023 15:32
1700926332

Leicester City vs Watford

Imrân Louza (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

25 November 2023 15:32
1700926315

Leicester City vs Watford

Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 November 2023 15:31
1700926243

Leicester City vs Watford

Attempt missed. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Justin following a set piece situation.

25 November 2023 15:30
1700926162

Leicester City vs Watford

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

25 November 2023 15:29
1700926054

Leicester City vs Watford

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

25 November 2023 15:27
1700925922

Leicester City vs Watford

Attempt saved. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira.

25 November 2023 15:25
1700925840

Leicester City vs Watford

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Daniel Bachmann.

25 November 2023 15:24
1700925788

Leicester City vs Watford

Attempt missed. Imrân Louza (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

25 November 2023 15:23
1700925715

Leicester City vs Watford

Tom Ince (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

25 November 2023 15:21

