Leicester City vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Imrân Louza (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Justin following a set piece situation.
Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Daniel Bachmann.
Attempt missed. Imrân Louza (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Tom Ince (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
