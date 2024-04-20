Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1713613866

Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 20 April 2024 11:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1713613849

Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.

20 April 2024 12:50
1713613766

Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City).

20 April 2024 12:49
1713613714

Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt blocked. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.

20 April 2024 12:48
1713613674

Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt missed. Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

20 April 2024 12:47
1713613610

Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box.

20 April 2024 12:46
1713613512

Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.

20 April 2024 12:45
1713613500

Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt saved. Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Townsend.

20 April 2024 12:45
1713613444

Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt blocked. Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jed Wallace.

20 April 2024 12:44
1713613266

Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion

Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20 April 2024 12:41
1713613227

Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Harry Winks (Leicester City).

20 April 2024 12:40

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in