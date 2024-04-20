Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from King Power Stadium
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.
Foul by Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City).
Attempt blocked. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
Attempt missed. Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
Attempt saved. Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Townsend.
Attempt blocked. Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jed Wallace.
Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Winks (Leicester City).
