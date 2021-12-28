(Getty Images)

Leicester City and Liverpool meet for the second time in the space of six days, as the Foxes play hosts in the Premier League to the team which knocked them out of the League Cup before Christmas. On that occasion a below-strength Reds side came from two goals down to draw 3-3 and progress to the semi-finals on penalties.

Since then, Leicester suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of league leaders Manchester City, while Liverpool’s own Boxing Day plans were curtailed as their game against Leeds was postponed. A present across the festive period for Jurgen Klopp’s team came in the shape of Virgil van Dijk, Thiago and Fabinho all recovering from positive Covid tests, too.

Victory for the Reds will leave them second, three points off the leaders, while Leicester will be hoping to move up a place or two in mid-table with a home win of their own. They’ve won just one of the last four in the league though, and one in six in all competitions, while the visitors have won nine of their last 10 and drawn the other. Follow Leicester vs Liverpool live below after the conclusion of the earlier Premier League matches: