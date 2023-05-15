Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Leicester are fighting desperately against relegation from the Premier League as they welcome Liverpool to the King Power Stadium.

A 5-3 defeat to Fulham, coupled with Everton’s surprise win at Brighton, has left Dean Smith’s side third from bottom with only three games left.

With another tough fixture at Newcastle to follow this encounter, a positive result may be a must if Leicester are to avoid dropping out of the top tier.

Liverpool will be seeking points, too - their winning run has brought them back into contention for a Champions League qualification place.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Leicester vs Liverpool?

Leicester vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 15 May at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 6.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Kelechi Iheanacho is expected to again be absent for Leicester, though the forward could return from his groin issue for the club’s final two fixtures against Newcastle and West Ham. Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand and James Justin will not feature again this season, but both Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira were fit to make the bench against Fulham and could press to start.

Jurgen Klopp suggested that this game will come slightly too soon for Roberto Firmino, though the Brazilian is moving closer to a return as he prepares to bid farewell to Liverpool this summer. Klopp was more pessimistic on Naby Keita, who could finish his injury-hit time at Anfield on the sidelines.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester XI: Iversen; Ricardo Pereira, Faes, Soyuncu, Castagne; Soumare, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gakpo, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Jota, Nunez.

Odds

Leicester win 9/2

Draw 15/4

Liverpool win 3/5

Prediction

Leicester nick a point to keep their surival hopes alive. Leicester 2-2 Liverpool