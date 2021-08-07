✕ Close When Pep Guardiola met young fan Braydon

Leicester City and Manchester City go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium this afternoon as the Community Shield ushers in the start of the new season.

The annual fixture sees the FA Cup winners take on the Premier League champions, with this year’s meeting set up by Leicester’s cup triumph against Chelsea in May and Man City regaining the top-flight title last term.

For Man City fans, the game is not just an opportunity to see their team potentially win an 11th trophy under Pep Guardiola – a third Community Shield of the Spaniard’s tenure – but also a chance to possibly watch new signing Jack Grealish in action. The England midfielder completed a British-record £100million move from Aston Villa this week.

Leicester, meanwhile, enter the match as underdogs, but that status also applied in the FA Cup final last season and didn’t stop Brendan Rodgers’ men from overcoming Chelsea. If the Foxes can defeat Man City today, they will win their first Community Shield since 1971 and sixth ever trophy.

Will a talented Leicester side defy the odds once more, or will Man City lay down a marker for the new season? Follow live updates from the 2021 Community Shield below.