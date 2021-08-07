Community Shield LIVE: Leicester vs Man City team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action live from Wembley as the FA Cup winners face the Premier League champions
Leicester City and Manchester City go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium this afternoon as the Community Shield ushers in the start of the new season.
The annual fixture sees the FA Cup winners take on the Premier League champions, with this year’s meeting set up by Leicester’s cup triumph against Chelsea in May and Man City regaining the top-flight title last term.
For Man City fans, the game is not just an opportunity to see their team potentially win an 11th trophy under Pep Guardiola – a third Community Shield of the Spaniard’s tenure – but also a chance to possibly watch new signing Jack Grealish in action. The England midfielder completed a British-record £100million move from Aston Villa this week.
Leicester, meanwhile, enter the match as underdogs, but that status also applied in the FA Cup final last season and didn’t stop Brendan Rodgers’ men from overcoming Chelsea. If the Foxes can defeat Man City today, they will win their first Community Shield since 1971 and sixth ever trophy.
Will a talented Leicester side defy the odds once more, or will Man City lay down a marker for the new season? Follow live updates from the 2021 Community Shield below.
Community Shield: Leicester vs Man City
Pep Guardiola on Jack Grealish
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Jack Grealish won’t start today but could feature off the bench in City’s Community Shield clash with Leicester.
Guardiola said: "He [Grealish] is not ready to start at all, he was one week training alone but he’ll travel with us tomorrow, to settle with the team, for meetings, and he will be on the bench and we’ll see what happens.
"After we’ll see what happens but from the beginning, no way."
When is the game and how can I watch it?
The match will kick off at 5.15pm BST today, taking place at Wembley Stadium.
ITV will be airing the game live in the UK, with ITV Player also streaming the fixture.
Could Jack Grealish make his Man City debut?
Jack Grealish completed his £100 million move to Manchester City earlier this week and could make his first appearance for the Premier League champions in the Community Shield today.
Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden are all absent from Pep Guardiola’s side which could provide Grealish the opportunity to secure his place in the side.
What is the team news?
British-record signing Jack Grealish could make his first appearance for Man City after completing a £100million move from Aston Villa this week, but the England midfielder is likely to feature off the bench, if at all.
Ederson, John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus will all be absent for Guardiola’s side.
Leicester, meanwhile, will be without the injured trio of Timothy Castagne, James Justin and Jonny Evans, while Wesley Fofana’s season is in doubt after he fractured his fibula this week in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal.
WELCOME to The Independent’s live coverage of the 2021 Community Shield as Leicester City face Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. We’ll have live match updates from kick-off later, but in the meantime, we’ll be filling you in on all the build-up to the game, which ushers in the start of the new season.
