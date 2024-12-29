Leicester vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Pep Guardiola tries to stop dreadful run
Pep Guardiola’s side have won just once in their last 13 games as they take on their struggling hosts
Manchester City will be hoping to end a wretched recent run as they travel to take on Leicester in their final fixture of 2024.
Pep Guardiola’s glittering and much-garlanded squad have won just once in their last 13 games, with their hopes of a fifth consecutive Premier League title in tatters and a slide down the table hastening.
A draw against Everton on Boxing Day represented another significant setback with the club’s problems rather illustrated by a tame penalty miss from the out-of-form Erling Haaland, with Guardiola admitting that investment may be needed in January to stop the rot.
Will a trip to the East Midlands offer respite? Leicester have endured their own tricky festive period after a promising start under Ruud van Nistelrooy, a 3-0 thrashing by fellow relegation-battlers Wolves followed by a somewhat more predictable defeat against Liverpool to leave them in the bottom three.
Follow all of the latest from the King Power Stadium in our live blog below:
Kevin De Bruyne starts for Man City
Kevin De Bruyne has scored or assisted in just one game for Manchester City since the start of September. That was in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest earlier this month, which is City’s only win in their last 13 games.
He was an unused substitute in the defeat at Aston Villa and got 16 minutes off the bench in the 1-1 draw against Everton on Boxing Day.
Leicester vs Man City team news and line-ups
Kevin De Bruyne starts for Manchester City and replaces Jeremy Doku in their only change from the 1-1 against Everton on Boxing Day.
Jamie Vardy is fit to start for Leicester and comes in for Patson Daka, Jordan Ayew is suspended and is replaced by Facundo Buonanotte.
Leicester vs Man City team news and line-ups
Leicester: Stolarczyk; Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Winks, Soumare; Buonanotte, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy
Man City: Moreno, Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Savinho, Foden; Haaland
Leicester vs Man City team news
Injuries have been a key factor in Manchester City’s stunning loss of form. We’ll have the team news from the King Power in the next few minutes. Jamie Vardy is expected to return for Leicester, but does he start?
Manchester City’s nightmare run
Manchester City’s run of results, NINE losses in 13 games
L 1-2 vs Tottenham (A) - Carabao Cup
L 1-2 vs Bournemouth (A) - Premier League
L 1-4 vs Sporting (A) - Champions League
L 1-2 vs Brighton (A) - Premier League
L 0-4 vs Tottenham (H) - Premier League
D 3-3 vs Feyenoord (H) - Champions League
L 0-2 vs Liverpool (A) - Premier League
W 3-0 vs Nottingham Forest (H) - Premier League
D 2-2 vs Crystal Palace (A) - Premier League
L 0-2 vs Juventus (A) - Champions League
L 1-2 vs Manchester United (H) - Premier League
L 1-2 vs Aston Villa (A) - Premier League
D 1-1 vs Everton (H) - Premier League
‘I will not give up,’ insists Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola says he will not quit as he looks to end Manchester City’s miserable run of form, with nine defeats and just one win in 13 games.
“I will try, I will keep going. Sometimes you think (the bad run) will be (ended) earlier or (it would be) easier to fix it, but others it takes more time.
“I will not give up. I want to be here. I want to do it and, with the situation that we have, we have to do it.
“Of course I want it, everyone wants it. I don’t want to disappoint my people in terms of the club, the fans, the people who love this club.
“I think all of us in our job want to do it well and please the people. That is undeniable, not a question mark.
“The biggest test is to come back again, but we have done that before.”
Early Man City team news
Ederson, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish are all doubts while Kevin De Bruyne could start after being on the substitutes bench against Everton.
Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Silva; Doku, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland
Early Leicester team news
Jamie Vardy missed Leicester’s defeat at Liverpool on Boxing Day but could return to the starting XI on Sunday. However, centre-back Wout Faes is still a doubt.
Leicester XI: Stolarczyk; Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Winks, Soumare; Buonanotte, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy
When is Leicester v Man City
Leicester vs Man City is due to kick off at 2:30pm GMT on Sunday 29 December at the King Power Stadium.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
If you do not have a Sky Sports subscription, you can buy a NOWTV day pass.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Everything you need to know about Leicester v Man City
Manchester City will be looking for their first win since early December when they travel to Leicester City this afternoon.
The Foxes took an early lead at league leaders Liverpool on Boxing Day but eventually succumbed to a 3-1 defeat which leaves them in the relegation zone.
Erling Haaland missed a second-half penalty on Boxing Day as City dropped more points in a 1-1 draw with Everton, extending their torrid run to one win in 13 matches. Pep Guardiola’s side are outside the top four heading into their final game in 2024.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Is Leicester vs Man City on TV? Channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of another crunch clash for out-of-form City
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments