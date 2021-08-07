Leicester vs Man City live stream: How to watch Community Shield online and on TV today

Leicester take on Manchester City at Wembley Stadium this afternoon in the Community Shield.

The annual meeting between FA Cup winners and Premier League champions follows Leicester’s cup triumph in May – when Brendan Rodgers’ side overcame Chelsea – and Man City’s sublime top-flight title victory, which saw them beat rivals United to the crown by 12 points.

Pep Guardiola’s team will look to win their seventh Community Shield and third under the coach, while Leicester aim to follow up their first ever FA Cup trophy with their first piece of silverware from this one-off fixture since 1971.

Man City fans could get their first glimpse of Jack Grealish in the club’s colours, after the England midfielder joined from Aston Villa on Thursday for a British record fee of £100million.

Wembley theoretically could be at full 90,000 capacity, though fans must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test result or evidence of full vaccination against the disease if they are to attend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Community Shield:

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5.15pm BST.

How can I watch it?

ITV will be airing the game live in the UK, with ITV Player also streaming the fixture.

What is the team news?

Grealish could make his first appearance for Man City but is likely to feature off the bench, if at all. Ederson, John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus will all be absent for Guardiola’s side.

Leicester, meanwhile, will be without the injured trio of Timothy Castagne, James Justin and Jonny Evans, while Wesley Fofana’s season is in doubt after he fractured his fibula this week in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Pereira, Ndidi, Soyuncu, Bertrand; Albrighton, Tielemans, Soumare, Barnes; Vardy, Iheanacho

Man City: Steffen; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Mendy; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Palmer; Mahrez, Silva, Edozie

Odds

Leicester: 3/1

Draw: 13/5

Man City: 17/20

Prediction

Man City to lay down an early marker for the season ahead. Leicester 0-2 Man City.