Leicester vs Man City Premier League team news with Erling Haaland ruled out today - live
Manchester City will go top of the Premier League with victory over Leicester
Manchester City will move back to the top of the Premier League table if they collect all three points away at Leicester in today’s early kick off. Pep Guardiola’s men are two points behind current leaders Arsenal who take on Nottingham Forest on Sunday. City returned to winning ways last weekend with a 3-1 victory over Brighton before Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season away at Southampton.
They take on a Leicester team who are going through a resurgence after an awful start to the season. Brendan Rodgers was unable to make any meaningful transfers during the summer which was a factor in why the Foxes lost six of their first seven league games. However, they are unbeaten in three matches and have recorded consecutive wins for the first time this season to move them out of the relegation zone. Leicester have scored six and conceded none in their last two games and will face Man City with their confidence at a season long high.
That confidence may be well founded as Guardiola is may be unable to call on his goal scoring machine, Erling Haaland, who was brought off at half time on his return to Borussia Dortmund during the week with the Man City manager confirming the striker had a fever and a minor knock on his foot.
Follow the action as Leicester host Manchester City:
Brendan Rodgers on facing Man City
Rodgers: "It's not where you want to be, but performance-wise, it's been much better, a better resilience. We've played well, but we haven't defended well enough and obviously we need to do that today.
"The patience is important, it's early in the season, stay calm, they've been amazing, I know the qualities, the summer was difficult and overpilled into the season. We know we can score goals. We felt we weren't playing too bad, playing well for 60-70 minutes then give away poor goals.
“When you play Man City, they stretch your back line, how they work it, if you play four, they put five on your back line, if you play five, they put six on your back line. When we've played well against them the back five has worked well. Whatever structure you play they'll have a large spell of possession."
‘I had a marvellous time’: Claudio Bravo defends error-strewn Manchester City spell
Claudio Bravo has said that he had a “marvellous time” at Manchester City, claiming his spell at the club to be “successful in every sense”.
The Chilean was a statement signing from Barcelona by Pep Guardiola during the manager’s first summer at the club in 2016, immediately displacing established first-choice goalkeeper Joe Hart as Guardiola sought to evolve his side’s style of play.
But Bravo endured a tough start to life in England, culpable for a Manchester United goal in a 2-1 derby win on debut, and sent off for handling the ball outside of his area in a Champions League meeting with his former club a month later.
‘I had a marvellous time’: Claudio Bravo defends error-strewn Man City spell
The goalkeeper was dropped during his first season at the club
Leicester vs Man City official lineups - Erling Haaland out injured
Leicester XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Soyuncu, Faes, Justin, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Barnes, Maddison, Vardy
Subs: Iversen, Thomas, Ndidi, Mendy Albrighton, Praet, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka
Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Alvarez, Grealish
Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Ake, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand
Jurgen Klopp unsure whether he should have been banned for Man City actions
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he does not know if he should have been given a touchline ban for his behaviour during the victory over Manchester City earlier this month.
Klopp was red-carded late on in the 1-0 win at Anfield on October 16 after directing angry protests at referee Anthony Taylor and his assistant over no foul being given for a challenge on Mohamed Salah by Bernardo Silva.
On Thursday the Football Association announced the German, having accepted his behaviour was “improper”, had been handed a £30,000 fine over the incident by an independent panel, but he avoided a touchline ban.
Jurgen Klopp unsure whether he should have been banned for Man City actions
The Liverpool manager was fined £30,000 over his conduct towards the match officials against Manchester City
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips backed to be fit for England’s World Cup squad
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips will not return to action for Manchester City before Gareth Southgate names his England squad on 10 November but Pep Guardiola believes both players can still make it to the World Cup.
Guardiola has an injury concern of his own over star striker Erling Haaland ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leicester but Friday’s press conference was dominated by talk over the chances of Walker and Phillips travelling to Qatar ahead of England’s opening World Cup fixture against Iran on 21 November.
Walker underwent groin surgery at the start of the month while Phillips, the £42million summer signing from Leeds, had a shoulder operation in September, having only played a total of 14 competitive minutes for City across three substitute appearances since arriving.
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips backed to be fit for England’s World Cup squad
Walker underwent groin surgery at the start of the month while Phillips had a shoulder operation in September
Leicester vs Man City team news
Did you include Erling Haaland in your fantasy line-up this week?
Did you dare captain him?
One of the most anticipated starting line-ups is poised to be released in the next 15 minutes.
Erling Haaland injury: Will Manchester City striker play against Leicester?
Erling Haaland is “feeling better” after being substituted in midweek for Manchester City but Pep Guardiola does not yet know if he will be ready to face Leicester City in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.
Haaland was brought off at half time during City’s goalless Champions League draw at the home of his former club Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, with Guardiola later revealing that he was suffering with several fitness issues.
Guardiola said that the 22-year-old was not only tired but also suffering from a bout of flu and an injury to his foot, which all led to him being repaced at Signal Iduna Park.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies