Manchester City will move back to the top of the Premier League table if they collect all three points away at Leicester in today’s early kick off. Pep Guardiola’s men are two points behind current leaders Arsenal who take on Nottingham Forest on Sunday. City returned to winning ways last weekend with a 3-1 victory over Brighton before Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season away at Southampton.

They take on a Leicester team who are going through a resurgence after an awful start to the season. Brendan Rodgers was unable to make any meaningful transfers during the summer which was a factor in why the Foxes lost six of their first seven league games. However, they are unbeaten in three matches and have recorded consecutive wins for the first time this season to move them out of the relegation zone. Leicester have scored six and conceded none in their last two games and will face Man City with their confidence at a season long high.

That confidence may be well founded as Guardiola is may be unable to call on his goal scoring machine, Erling Haaland, who was brought off at half time on his return to Borussia Dortmund during the week with the Man City manager confirming the striker had a fever and a minor knock on his foot.

Follow the action as Leicester host Manchester City: