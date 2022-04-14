PSV vs Leicester LIVE: Europa Conference League latest score and goal updates as Wesley Fofana starts
Follow live updates as Leicester aim to reach their first European semi-final in Eindhoven
Follow live updates as Leicester take on PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final tie. A 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium last week means there is everything to play for as the Foxes look to reach their first European semi-final.
Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho missed chances in the opening stalemate against PSV, who trail Dutch leaders Ajax by four points in the Eredivise, and a place in the final four of the inaugural season of the Europa Conference League is up for grabs.
After winning the FA Cup last season, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is eyeing more history for his team, and with the Foxes sitting ninth in the Premier League, winning more silverware would also represent a route back into European competition next season.
“To be the first to do anything is always nice,” Rodgers said before the second leg in Eindhoven. “We had that feeling with the FA Cup and it was a great feeling. The first leg gives us great motivation that we can do that.” Follow live coverage of PSV vs Leicester, below:
PSV 0 - 0 Leicester
18 mins: Chance! Just after Schmeichel keeps Leicester on level terms the Foxes have a great chance to open the scoring. Kelechi Iheanacho has control of the ball with runners in front of him. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has apce to run into but Iheanacho threads it into Harvey Barnes instead. An injection of pace takes him into the box and he opens his body up to the far post and sends his low effort wide of goal!
PSV 0 - 0 Leicester
15 mins: Save! PSV break down the left side and Max swings the ball into the box from the wing. He finds Gotze in space and the midfielder volleys a fine effort at goal only to be denied by the fingertips of Kasper Schmeichel!
PSV 0 - 0 Leicester
12 mins: Leicester haven’t been shy in these opening stages. James Maddison shimmies his way nicely into the right side of the box and keep get the ball out from under his own feet in time to shoot. Instead he’s tackled and wins a corner.
Marc Albrighton puts it into the middle but Ibrahim Sangare heads it clear.
PSV 0 - 0 Leicester
9 mins: Chance! Leicester win a free kick over to the left of PSV’s penalty area. James Maddison swings the ball set piece into the middle and picks out Jonny Evans. His glancing header flicks the ball on but it’s too quick for Wesley Fofana to react to and the ball hits him on the head and loops wide of goal.
PSV 0 - 0 Leicester
6 mins: Close! Philipp Max gets forward on the left side and receives the ball off Cody Gakpo. He slides a pass in behind Ricardo Pereira and Mario Gotze collects it just inside the box. He flicks it over to the middle but Eran Zahavi can’t bring it down and the chance goes begging for the home side.
PSV 0 - 0 Leicester
3 mins: Mauro Junior collides with Jonny Evans after the Leicester defender clears his own lines. He looks winded and stays down a moment to recover himself.
The visitors work is nicely down the left side with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Kelechi Iheanacho combining to win a throw in inside PSV’s final third.
Kick off: PSV 0 - 0 Leicester
Leicester kick off the match with a pass back to Wesley Fofana. He floats an aerial ball over to the left wing where Harvey Barnes attempts to win it amid a cluster of PSV defenders but the home side come away with the ball.
PSV vs Leicester
Here come the teams. Leicester are aiming to reach their first ever European semi-final and will need to win away from home this evening.
Can they do it?
PSV vs Leicester
PSV did not face English opposition until 1980, when they beat Wolves in the Uefa Cup.
They have played seven knockout ties against seven different English clubs before this tie, and have won four of them, also beating Spurs, Arsenal and Leeds United in two-legged fixtures.
PSV vs Leicester
Leicester have never made it past the quarter-final stage of European competition. They reached the last eight of the Champions League in the 2016-17 season but were eventually defeated.
Atletico Madrid knocked Leicester out the last time they featured in a European quarter-final. The Foxes lost the first leg of that tie 1-0 in Spain, with Antoine Griezmann netting a penalty. They then drew the home second leg 1-1, with Saul Niguez’s opener for Atletico cancelled out by Jamie Vardy with the Foxes unable to then salvage the tie.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies