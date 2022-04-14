(Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Leicester take on PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final tie. A 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium last week means there is everything to play for as the Foxes look to reach their first European semi-final.

Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho missed chances in the opening stalemate against PSV, who trail Dutch leaders Ajax by four points in the Eredivise, and a place in the final four of the inaugural season of the Europa Conference League is up for grabs.

After winning the FA Cup last season, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is eyeing more history for his team, and with the Foxes sitting ninth in the Premier League, winning more silverware would also represent a route back into European competition next season.

“To be the first to do anything is always nice,” Rodgers said before the second leg in Eindhoven. “We had that feeling with the FA Cup and it was a great feeling. The first leg gives us great motivation that we can do that.” Follow live coverage of PSV vs Leicester, below: