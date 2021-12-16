Leicester City’s match with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night has been called off after the latest Covid outbreak to hit the Premier League.

The Foxes have suffered a significant outbreak just days after a similar situation at Spurs, which caused both the Europa Conference League game with Rennes last week and the weekend’s clash with Brighton to be postponed.

Burnley’s match with Watford was pulled at the last minute on Wednesday after Brentford’s game with Manchester United, scheduled for Tuesday, also cancelled.

Manager Brendan Rodgers was left bitterly disappointed after Leicester’s request that the game be postponed on Wednesday was rejected by the Premier League.

But following further cases on Thursday morning the decision was eventually made to cancel the fixture.

The new results take the number of unavailable Foxes players to 13 with the hectic festive schedule ahead.

An official Premier League statement released on Thursday afternoon read: “In light of the new information, Leicester applied this morning for the fixture to be called off due to an ongoing outbreak within the squad, which has resulted in more players and staff testing positive for Covid-19 today. This has left the club with an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the game.

“Following consultation with the Premier League and UK Health Security Agency, the club’s first team training ground was closed this morning to help contain the outbreak.

“The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening’s game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice.

“The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and Covid-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs. It will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.

“The Board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club may come into contact with.

“With the health and wellbeing of all players and staff the priority, and in light of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures.

“These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time.”