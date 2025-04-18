Leicester vs Liverpool Betting Tips

There is a chance that Liverpool could be crowned Premier League champions this weekend if they defeat Leicester City and Arsenal lose to Ipswich.

The Gunners play first at 2pm on Sunday before Arne Slot’s men take to the pitch (Sunday 4.30pm, Sky Sports) meaning they will know whether a victory over the Foxes will be enough to clinch the title.

Regardless, the Reds are rapidly closing in on their second top-flight title in six years and look set to end the dominant run of Manchester City once again.

Slot’s team managed to come through a testing match against West Ham last time out with captain Virgil van Dijk securing three points in the second half after the Reds had previously been beaten 3-2 by Fulham.

They sit 13 points ahead of Arsenal and two more victories with give them the trophy regardless of what the Gunners do.

In contrast, Leicester want the season to end as quickly as possible. It’s been a torrid time for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s charges who will be consigned to the Championship if they lose to Liverpool.

No wins and just one draw from their last nine league matches paints a revealing picture of their prospects and football betting sites have them at a whopping 12/1 to defeat the Reds.

Leicester vs Liverpool betting preview: Foxes to face the drop as Reds close in on title

After dominating for most of the season Liverpool have recently found themselves dipping in form with their talisman Mohamed Salah struggling to find the back of the net.

Salah is a stalwart though a rarely goes long without a goal. His last goals came against bottom-of-the-table Southampton at the start of March and playing Leicester, who are 19th, may be the confidence builder he needs to get back into form.

Betting sites have him as the 10/11 favourite to score anytime and he’s down at 4/1 to score two or more goals in the game which is very much in the realms of possibility.

In his absence Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have taken up the goalscoring responsibilites and both will be keen to add to their season tallies on Sunday. The game comes at a good time for Liverpool who will want to secure their grip on the title and a raucus outing at the King Power Stadium would not be unexpected.

The Reds will score against a Leicester side who have conceded at least two goals in each of their last four league games and there should be little threat coming back at the composed centre-back pairing of Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Leicester vs Liverpool prediction 1: Liverpool to win by two goals - 3/1 BoyleSports

Mohamed Salah to rediscover goalscoring form

Sometimes the obvious choice is the right one. Salah has gone over a month without scoring for Liverpool and has preferred to help out the team supplying assists instead.

But at his core the Egyptian is a goalscorer and has already notched up 27 goals in the Premier League this season. With just six matches left he’ll want to extend that tally as high as possible and will make full use of a weak Leicester team to play himself back into form.

The same can be said for his Liverpool teammates Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. Betting apps have Nunez at 9/5 to score anytime while Gakpo is 39/20 to get himself on the scoresheet as well.

Going against the grain, Leicester’s Jamie Vardy is their best chance at scoring a goal with betting sites putting the 38-year-old at 4/1 to find the back of the net though most markets seem to be favouring a heavy Liverpool win.

Leicester vs Liverpool prediction 2: Mohamed Salah to be first goalscorer - 10/3 Bet365

