Under-pressure Brendan Rodgers will hope his Leicester City side can find a return to winning ways, when they take on Champions League hopefuls West Ham United on Sunday.

The Foxes have suffered back-to-back defeats after a 2-0 loss at Liverpool in midweek, leaving them 12th in the Premier League table.

It’s just one win in five in the top flight now for Leicester, while they were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest, leading to harsh words from the manager toward some of his players.

West Ham beat Watford during the week but the headlines surrounding the Hammers have been dominated by Kurt Zouma being investigated over a video of him harming a cat.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday, 13 February at the King Power Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Leicester remain without defensive quartet Jonny Evans, Wes Fofana, Timothy Castagne and Ryan Bertrand. Jamie Vardy remains sidelined too, while Nampalys Mendy is back after winning the Afcon but may not come into the XI straight away after not being registered for league games earlier in the season.

West Ham are missing Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna, but are otherwise looking at a full squad. David Moyes has already confirmed that Kurt Zouma remains available for selection despite the controversy surrounding him this week.

Predicted line-ups

LEI - Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Daka

WHU - Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma, Antonio

Odds

Leicester 39/19

Draw 13/5

West Ham 7/5

Prediction

Both sides need the points, which invariably leads to a stalemate of sorts and rising pressure when neither manager needs it. Leicester 1-1 West Ham.