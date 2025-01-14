Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Leyton Orient vs Derby County LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Gaughan Group Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 14 January 2025 17:45 GMT
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leyton Orient face Derby County in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Leyton Orient vs Derby County

Match ends, Leyton Orient 1(6), Derby County 1(5).

14 January 2025 22:42

Leyton Orient vs Derby County

Penalty Shootout ends, Leyton Orient 1(6), Derby County 1(5).

14 January 2025 22:40

Leyton Orient vs Derby County

Goal! Leyton Orient 1(6), Derby County 1(5). Zech Obiero (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

14 January 2025 22:40

Leyton Orient vs Derby County

Penalty saved. Callum Elder (Derby County) left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

14 January 2025 22:39

Leyton Orient vs Derby County

Goal! Leyton Orient 1(5), Derby County 1(5). Charlie Kelman (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

14 January 2025 22:39

Leyton Orient vs Derby County

Goal! Leyton Orient 1(4), Derby County 1(5). Tom Barkhuizen (Derby County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

14 January 2025 22:38

Leyton Orient vs Derby County

Goal! Leyton Orient 1(4), Derby County 1(4). Brandon Cooper (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

14 January 2025 22:37

Leyton Orient vs Derby County

Goal! Leyton Orient 1(3), Derby County 1(4). Kayden Jackson (Derby County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

14 January 2025 22:37

Leyton Orient vs Derby County

Goal! Leyton Orient 1(3), Derby County 1(3). Jordan Brown (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

14 January 2025 22:36

Leyton Orient vs Derby County

Goal! Leyton Orient 1(2), Derby County 1(3). Marcus Harness (Derby County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

14 January 2025 22:35

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in