Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leyton Orient are set for a blockbuster FA Cup fourth round tie when they welcome the Premier League champions Manchester City to Brisbane Road on Saturday.

The O’s have had a fine competition so far beating National League sides Boreham Wood, in a penalty shootout during the first round, and Oldham Athletic, in the second, before another penalty shootout victory took them past Championship side Derby County. Now they face their biggest test against Pep Guardiola’s side and will need some of the FA Cup magic to help them go through.

Man City will not be kind to the lower league club. They are hurting after a 5-1 humiliation by Arsenal last weekend and will need a strong showing to boost morale. The FA Cup is a competition Guardiola’s side can certainly win and their struggles in the Premier League may mean a more determined focus is given to winning silverware in the cup competitions instead.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Leyton Orient vs Man City?

The FA Cup fixture will kick off at 12.15pm GMT on Saturday 8 February at Brisbane Road.

What TV channel is it on?

This fixture will be shown free-to-air on BBC One in the UK, with subscribers also able to stream online via BBC iPlayer. Coverage begins at 12pm.

What is the team news?

Leyton Orient may be without right-back Sean Clare and centre-back Omar Beckles due to injury though both will be assessed before the game. Jordan Graham, Dan Agyei, Jack Simpson and Ollie O'Neill are also in the treatment room. Brandon Cooper will likely start alongside Dan Happe at the heart of defence, although deadline day signing Rarmani Edmonds-Green is another centre-back option at Richie Wellens's disposal.

For Man City, Ederson and Oscar Bobb will be assessed before the game and could feature. Pep Guardiola is expected to make changes with the likes of Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis in contention to start. Rodri, Jeremy Doku, Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias all set to remain sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Leyton Orient XI: Keeley; James, Cooper, Happe, Currie; Pratley, Brown; Perkins, Donley, Abdulai; Kelman

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Khusanov, Stones, O'Reilly; Gundogan, McAtee; Savinho, De Bruyne, Grealish; Mubama

Odds

Leyton Orient to win – 17/1

Draw – 13/2

Man City to win – 1/12

Prediction

Manchester City will make a lot of changes in personnel but they will have more than enough quality to defeat the League One side. City’s last FA Cup match ended in an 8-0 win over Salford. They will probably score a lot of goals again but not quite to the same tally.

Leyton Orient 0-5 Man City.