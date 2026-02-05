Liam Rosenior hits out at Arsenal for disrespecting Chelsea during warm-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior admitted he lost his cool at Arsenal’s players over a lack of “respect” shown to his team ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Sky Sports cameras captured the Blues boss in an angry exchange with the home team on the Emirates Stadium pitch before kick-off, accusing them of encroaching into Chelsea’s half.

Teams typically take a half of the pitch each to warm up in and Rosenior unleashed a side of his character hitherto unseen during his time in charge to remonstrate with the Gunners over their lack of “etiquette.”

“When you warm up you have your half and the other team have their half,” he said. “In that moment I didn’t think it was right where they were operating. They were affecting my lads’ warm-up.

“So I asked them, maybe not politely, to make sure they stay in their half. I’m not here to have mind games, it’s just what I think is right and respectful.

“There’s certain etiquette in football. I don’t have an issue with anyone at Arsenal. It was just in that moment I didn’t think that respect was shown to my team.”

open image in gallery Liam Rosenior wasn’t happy with Arsenal during the warm-up ( John Walton/PA Wire )

Chelsea went on to lose 1-0 to a goal scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time by their former player Kai Havertz, sending Arsenal to Wembley with a 4-2 aggregate win.

It is not the first time that controversy has been stirred over the issue of pre-match warm-ups.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would frequently stand on or near the halfway line close to where opposition teams were going through their paces and watch intently.

Critics at the time accused him of attempting to intimidate the other team, but speaking at an event in January last year he clarified the reason behind the habit.

“Actually I did it to understand the other team a little bit better,” said Klopp. “They thought I did it to intimidate them.”

Chelsea’s Carabao Cup exit has been the only setback of Rosenior’s first month in charge which has brought three wins out of three in the Premier League as well as direct progression to the last 16 of the Champions League.

His biggest challenge so far has been dealing with intense media interest in Cole Palmer. The team’s most creative player has been out of form this season and reports emerged in January that he was unsettled and favoured a return to his native Manchester.

open image in gallery Rosenior has had to manage the minutes of Cole Palmer this season ( AP )

There has also been the issue of fitness. His minutes have been carefully managed following a groin injury that caused him to miss a number of weeks before Christmas and he has been unable to string together a run of games.

Rosenior said both Palmer and Estevao are ready to play 90 minutes away at Wolves on Saturday, and added: “We have the very best medical team, the very best sports science team. We do many tests. We want to make sure these players can play at the level they need to play at to help us win.

“In terms of Cole, there isn’t a timeframe where he’s going to be perfect in a month or two months, it’s just game to game.

“He’s bought in, he’s been magnificent. He is maturing as a human being and he understands the bigger picture which is his career.”