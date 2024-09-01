Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1725223444

Lille vs PSG LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Luke Baker
Sunday 01 September 2024 17:45
Comments
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien (REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Lille face PSG in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1725223375

Lille vs PSG

Match ends, Lille 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.

1 September 2024 21:42
1725223367

Lille vs PSG

Second Half ends, Lille 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.

1 September 2024 21:42
1725223319

Lille vs PSG

Offside, Lille. Jonathan David is caught offside.

1 September 2024 21:41
1725223298

Lille vs PSG

Corner, Lille. Conceded by Willian Pacho.

1 September 2024 21:41
1725223197

Lille vs PSG

Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).

1 September 2024 21:39
1725223080

Lille vs PSG

Goal! Lille 1, Paris Saint Germain 3. Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Désiré Doué with a cross.

1 September 2024 21:38
1725223035

Lille vs PSG

Bafodé Diakité (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

1 September 2024 21:37
1725223032

Lille vs PSG

Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

1 September 2024 21:37
1725223000

Lille vs PSG

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

1 September 2024 21:36
1725222914

Lille vs PSG

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.

1 September 2024 21:35

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in